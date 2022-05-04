Joey Bada$$ gives update on new album, aims to release it “before summer”

Joey Bada$$ kicked off 2022 with a bang, releasing his new single "THE REV3NGE" and saying that his third album -- and first in five years -- was "coming soon" via Columbia. He put out a second new single, "Head High," in March, and now he gave an update on the album in an interview with XXL. He says he's aiming to release it "before summer," and spoke about some of the producers that are involved too:

What about the album?

I’m just ready for it to come out. I know the world needs new Joey music. Shit, Joey wants to give the world new music. I can’t share any album titles as of yet. I like for things to be fully set in stone before I start talking or whatever, but definitely shooting for before summer. And it’s looking pretty promising, I’ll say that.

Can you talk about the production or special guests?

Oh yeah, fa sho. As far as producers go, I got my boys on there: Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight. I got a Cardo joint on there. I got a Mike WiLL [Made-It] joint on there. I’m supposed to be getting in with DJ Premier this week ’cause I told him I can’t complete this album if we don’t link up.