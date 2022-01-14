Joey Bada$$ returns with fired-up new song “THE REV3NGE,” says new album coming soon

Joey Bada$$ has been dropping singles and talking about a new album since 2020, and today he shared the new Powers Pleasant-produced track "THE REV3NGE" and confirmed that his third album -- his first since 2017's All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ -- is "coming soon" via Columbia. Joey starts off the song by saying "I'm really, really out for blood this time," and he's not kidding. This is one of the most fired-up tracks Joey's ever released, and it's getting us very excited for the new album. Listen and watch the child.-directed video below.