Joey Bada$$ shares new single “Let It Breathe” for his birthday

Joey Bada$$ turned 26 today and he's got a present for us. He's just shared jazzy new single "Let It Breathe" which was produced by Statik Selektah. Joey says they actually shot the video, complete with helicopters and sportscars, last night. That's quick turnaround! Joey co-directed the video with Levi Turner, and Waqas Ghani and you can watch that below.

Back in December, Joey and Westside Boogie released "Outside," and he features on Nyck Caution's new album, Anywhere But Here. Let's hope "Let It Breathe" is a taste of more to come -- Joey said his new album (one of our most anticipated of 2021) was "85% done" back in September.

Happy birthday, Joey!