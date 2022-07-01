Joey Bada$$ shares “Where I Belong” from ‘2000,’ announces new release date

Joey Bada$$ dropped a new single off his anticipated new album, 2000. "Where I Belong" was produced by Statik Selektah, whose psychedelic boom bap revival fits Joey's voice perfectly. Watch the video below.

Joey also announced a new release date for 2000 - it's due out on July 22 via Pro Era/Columbia after being pushed back because of sample clearance issues.

Joey's tour supporting 2000 begins tonight (7/1) in Boston and includes an NYC show at Terminal 5 on July 7 with Capella Grey. See all dates below.

JOEY BADA$$: 2022 TOUR

7/01/22 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

7/02/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

7/03/22 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

7/06/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/07/22 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07/08/22 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/09/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/10/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage

07/12/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

07/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

07/15/22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/17/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell

07/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/20/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/21/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/23/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

07/24/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/26/22 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/27/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo