Joey Bada$$ shares “Where I Belong” from ‘2000,’ announces new release date
Joey Bada$$ dropped a new single off his anticipated new album, 2000. "Where I Belong" was produced by Statik Selektah, whose psychedelic boom bap revival fits Joey's voice perfectly. Watch the video below.
Joey also announced a new release date for 2000 - it's due out on July 22 via Pro Era/Columbia after being pushed back because of sample clearance issues.
Joey's tour supporting 2000 begins tonight (7/1) in Boston and includes an NYC show at Terminal 5 on July 7 with Capella Grey. See all dates below.
JOEY BADA$$: 2022 TOUR
7/01/22 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
7/02/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
7/03/22 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
7/06/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/07/22 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
07/08/22 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/09/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
07/10/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage
07/12/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
07/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
07/15/22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/17/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell
07/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/20/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
07/21/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/23/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
07/24/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/26/22 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/27/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo