Joey Cape releasing new LP ‘A Good Year To Forget’ & touring (stream “It Could Be Real”)

Lagwagon and Bad Astronaut frontman Joey Cape wrote and recorded a new solo album during lockdown called A Good Year To Forget, which is due August 13 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). According to Fat's website, the album "was written during a year that saw him lose his father, separate from his wife of 20 years, contract COVID, and move back in with his parents as a result of a livelihood lost."

"The racial injustice that has always haunted our communities became undeniable and a familiar zeitgeist returned in uprising and protest," Joey added in an interview with American Songwriter. "Many will look back on the entire time period as virtueless, an age of unreason where politics and things that should not be politicized polarized not just America, but the world over. I will remember 2020 as the year of forced change."

"I just decided that if I was going to make a record like this I should make it in full isolation," he added.

The first single is "It Could Be Real," which matches the themes of this album with some of Joey's most melancholic music yet. It's a somber, folky, and very lovely song and you can hear it below.

Joey is also doing a US tour this fall, including Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on October 1 and Brooklyn's Knitting Factory on October 2 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

A Good Year to Forget

Nickel and Lead

The Poetry in Our Mistakes

It Could Be Real

Check Your Ego at the Door

We Might Be Wrong

Saturday Night Fever

Under the Doormat

Infertile Ground

Heavy Lies the Head

Fictional

Come Home

Joey Cape -- 2021 US Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

23 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

24 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

25 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

26 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

29 – Baltimore, MD – Waverly Brewery

30 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

OCTOBER

01 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar

02 – Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

03 – Cambridge, MA – SONIA