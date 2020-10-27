Joey Molland returns to Badfinger’s classic sound on ‘Be True to Yourself’ LP (watch his new video)

Joey Molland, the sole surviving member of Badfinger's classic lineup that gave us No Dice and Straight Up, just released Be True to Yourself, his first album in nearly a decade and one that finds him returning to the classic power-pop sound of his old band. Working with producer Mark Hudson, who produced the posthumous Harry Nilsson album Losst And Founnd, the album features appearances from Julian Lennon (who also shot the photos used on the album's sleeve), The Monkees' Micky Dolenz, drummer Steve Holley (Elton John, Paul McCartney), and more. If you like Badfinger singles like "No Matter What," "Come and Get It" and "Day After Day," you should give the record a spin. Listen below.

We've got the premiere of the video for "I Don't Wanna Be Done With You," one of the album's standouts, that mixes in-studio footage with shots of Molland driving around his current home of Minneapolis. “This was the first song Mark and I recorded together, it came from an idea I had sent to him," Molland tells us. "He loved the idea and melody but not the lyric, so he wrote a new one. We both thought it turned out ok and confirmed to us that we could work together. This kind of song or lyric editing goes on a lot in recording projects, but in the nature of creating it can sometimes be difficult to allow each other the freedom to cut and dice the ideas without the fuss of discussing the whole idea too closely and losing the magic." It certainly worked out in this case and you can watch the video below.

Be True to Yourself is out now via Omnivore Recordings.