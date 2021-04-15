Joey Ramone biopic starring Pete Davidson headed to Netflix

A new biopic about Joey Ramone (who died 20 years ago today, April 15) is headed to Netflix. I Slept with Joey Ramone, based on the 2009 biography by Mickey Leigh, will star Pete Davidson as Joey -- that's a composite of the two of them side-by-side above. Jason Orley directs, and he and Davidson, who worked together on Orley's directorial debut Big Time Adolescence, and Davidson's Netflix special Alive from New York, wrote the treatment together.

Adam Fogelson of STXfilms, who are developing and producing the project with Netflix, says, "When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix."

Pitchfork points out that Nick Cassavetes was originally attached to the project when it was first announced in 2019.