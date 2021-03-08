Joey Ramone Birthday tribute to feature mems Buffalo Tom, Art Brut, Futureheads, more

Joey Ramone would've been 70 this May 19, and while there are probably a few celebrations in the works, here's a streaming tribute with a decidedly indie lineup. "Happy Birthday Joey Ramone" happens Sunday, March 28 starting at 3 PM EDT, featuring The Futureheads' Barry Hyde, Art Brut's Eddie Argos, Buffalo Tom's Bill Janovitz, We Are Scientists, Bis, Big Joanie's Stef Fi, Wheatus, The Catenary Wires (ex-Heavenly), Darren Hayman (Hefner), Kathryn Williams, and more.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and all proceeds go to OCD and lymphoma research charities. Check out the full lineup on the poster below.

That same day (3/28), leading into the celebration, Tims Twitter Listening Party will do back-to-back parties for Ramones' 1976 debut (1 PM EDT) and 1977's Leave Home (2 PM EDT).