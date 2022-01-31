Jóhann Jóhannsson’s ‘Prisoners’ score reissued: get it on limited white vinyl

Prisoners was the late Jóhann Jóhannsson's first score for Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the start of a collaborative partnership that would go on to include Sicario, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. His highest profile score to that point, Prisoners, is a great example of Jóhannsson's signature style, mixing traditional orchestral arrangements with electronics for a sound with real emotional heft.

The score is being reissued on for the first time since its 2013 release and we've got a white vinyl pressing, limited to 500 copies and available exclusively in our store. It's already pressed, shipping soon, and you can order yours now while they last.

You can watch Prisoners on Hulu and stream the album below.