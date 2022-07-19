Johanna Warren announces new album ‘Lessons for Mutants’ & tour, shares “I’d Be Orange”

Johanna Warren has announced a new album, Lessons for Mutants, out October 7 via Wax Nine, the Carpark imprint of Speedy Ortiz/Sad13's Sadie Dupuis (pre-order). Lessons for Mutants is Johanna's sixth studio album and marks a change of pace for her career. Prior to the pandemic, she had been touring and releasing new music at a near-constant rate. Although she began recording Lessons for Mutants in 2018 (in tandem with her last album Chaotic Good), it didn't come together until she left LA and started quarantining in rural Wales. This is Johanna's first album recorded live to tape, on which she says:

Tape forces you to commit to a performance, eccentricities and all. The little glitches and anomalies that we’re tempted to "correct" are often what make a thing magical... There’s this unspoken rule in modern music—modern life, really—that everything needs to be Auto-Tuned and ‘on the grid.' This record is an act of resistance against that. There’s beauty and power in our aberrations, if we can embrace them.

Today Johanna releases lead single and music video "I'd Be Orange," a folk rock anthem (and the first track on the album) in which she explores the costs of getting hurt for love. The video, which Johanna co-directed with Richey Beckett, is simultaneously stoic and absurd, depicting the singer as a maligned ice cream scooper. Watch "I'd Be Orange" and check the album art and tracklist below.

You can catch Johanna Warren on tour once again this fall in the US, UK, and Europe, including a NYC show on October 22 at Trans Pecos in Ridgewood, Queens (tickets not yet available). All dates below.

Lessons for Mutants Tracklist

1. I’d Be Orange

2. Piscean Lover

3. Oaths

4. County Fair

5. Tooth For A Tooth

6. :/

7. Lessons For Mutants

8. Hi Res

9. Good Is Gone

10. Involvolus

Johanna Warren Tour Dates

Tue. Oct. 4 - Seattle, WA @ Here After

Thu. Oct. 6 - Portland, OR @ Lollie Pop

Sat. Oct. 8 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Sun. Oct. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Thu. Oct. 13 - Washington, DC @ Quarry House

Fri. Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center

Thu. Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ Motr

Sat. Oct. 22 - Ridgewood, NY @ Trans Pecos

Fri. Nov. 4 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

Sat. Nov. 5 - Newcastle, UK @ Underground

Sun. Nov. 6 - Leeds, UK @ Oporto

Mon. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement)

Wed. Nov. 9 - Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

Thu. Nov. 10 - Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

Sun. Nov. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge

Mon. Nov. 14 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

Tue. Nov. 15 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

Wed. Nov. 16 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Thu. Nov. 17 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Sat. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris