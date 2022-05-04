John Anderson tribute LP coming ft. John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Gillian Welch & more (stream a track)

Country veteran John Anderson will be celebrated with a tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, which was produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Nashville veteran David Ferguson (who both also produced Anderson's 2020 album Years), and which arrives August 5 via Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label (pre-order). It features covers of Anderson's songs by Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, Eric Church, Brent Cobb, Luke Combs, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Jamey Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Del McCoury, John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, and the first single is Gillian Welch & David Rawlings' gorgeous cover of "I Just Came Home to Count the Memories." Listen below.

Anderson says, "Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through. And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs.’ It’s very gratifying to know that some things really do not change, and a great country song remains a great country song. Any one person on the record would be a real tribute, but all of them together? It’s a pretty big deal for me personally."

Dan Auerbach adds, "We weren’t trying to piddle around and make the normal tribute record. It had to be the best singers with the best songs and the best arrangements, and they had to come into the studio. This wasn’t like, ‘Mail me the song, and we’ll put it together.’ I think it makes this record unique. I don’t think most tribute records are done like this. I think that's why it sounds like a cohesive album. It feels like an amazing mix tape."

Tracklist

1. “1959” performed by John Prine

2. “Years” performed by Sierra Ferrell

3. “Wild and Blue” performed by Brent Cobb

4. “Low Dog Blues” performed by Nathaniel Rateliff

5. “Mississippi Moon” performed by Eric Church

6. “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories” performed by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

7. “Shoot Low Sheriff!” performed by Tyler Childers

8. “Seminole Wind” performed by Luke Combs

9. “When It Comes to You” performed by Sturgill Simpson

10. “You Can’t Judge A Book (By The Cover)” performed by Brothers Osborne

11. “Would You Catch A Falling Star” performed by Del McCoury feat. Sierra Hull

12. “Straight Tequila Night” performed by Ashley McBryde

13. “I’m Just An Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day)” performed by Jamey Johnson