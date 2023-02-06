John Andrews & The Yawns announce new LP & tour, listen to “Checks in the Mail”

John Andrews & The Yawns have announced new album Love for the Underdog, which will be out April 28 via Woodsist. Andrews, who's played in Woods, Quilt, Cut Worms, Purple Mountains and more, recorded the album live to tape in a few NY studios with his Cut Worms bandmates Max Clarke, Keven Lareau, and Noah Bond.

The album's opening track is "Checks in the Mail," a tale of starving artists set to a gorgeous string section worth of Glenn Campbell or Harry Nilsson, with lines like: “Like a movie star but the movies are closed / Living like a celebrity that nobody knows / Trying hard every day to make ends meet / Some things you can’t get back, even with your saved receipts.” Watch the video below.

John Andrews & The Yawns will be on tour beginning with shows at Brooklyn's Union Pool on April 28 and Kingston's Tubby's on April 29. All dates are listed below.

Love for the Underdog:

1. Checks In The Mail

2. Never Go Away

3. Fourth Wall

4. Starving Artist

5. Walking Under My Loves Ladders

6. Cloudy

7. Only Heart

8. I Want To Believe

John Andrews & The Yawns - Tour Dates:

April 28th - Union Pool - Brooklyn, NY

April 29th - Tubbys - Kingston, NY

April 30th - Apohadion - Portland, ME

May 5th - Permanent Records Roadhouse - Los Angeles, CA

May 6th - 4 Star theater - San Francisco, CA

May 7th - The Farmstand - Bolinas, CA