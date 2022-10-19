John Cale announces guest-filled album, shares “Story of Blood” ft Weyes Blood

John Cale has announced Mercy, his first album in a decade, which will be out January 20 via Double Six / Domino. He made the album with frequent collaborator Nita Scott and it features many collaborations: Animal Collective, Weyes Blood, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress, and Fat White Family.

The album includes this year's "Night Crawling," and Cale has just released the rich, textured "Story of Blood," featuring Weyes Blood. “I’d been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," Cale says. "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the ‘Swing your soul’ section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There’s even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico.”

The video for "Story of Blood" was directed by Jethro Waters and stars both John and Natalie, and while it is not horror per se, it is creepy and very appropriate Halloween viewing (and listening). Watch that below.

John Cale has UK tour dates starting this weekend. All are listed below.

MERCY:

1. MERCY feat. Laurel Halo

2. MARILYN MONROE’S LEGS (beauty elsewhere) feat. Actress

3. NOISE OF YOU

4. STORY OF BLOOD feat. Weyes Blood

5. TIME STANDS STILL feat. Sylvan Esso

6. MOONSTRUCK (Nico’s Song)

7. EVERLASTING DAYS feat. Animal Collective

8. NIGHT CRAWLING

9. NOT THE END OF THE WORLD

10. THE LEGAL STATUS OF ICE feat. Fat White Family

11. I KNOW YOU’RE HAPPY feat. Tei Shi

12. OUT YOUR WINDOW

John Cale Tour Dates

Sun. Oct. 23 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen’s Hall

Mon. Oct. 24 - York, UK @ Barbican

Fri. Oct. 28 - Cardiff, WLS @ Llais Festival *

Mon. Oct. 31 - Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse Whitley Bay

Thu. Nov. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall

Mon. Nov. 7 - Bexhill on Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

Wed. Nov. 9 - London, UK @ The London Palladium

Thu. Nov. 10 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

Fri. Nov. 11 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

* = John Cale + special guests, 80th Birthday Celebration