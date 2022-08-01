John Cale recalls a night on the town with Bowie on new single “Night Crawling” (watch the video)

John Cale is back with a new single, the sultry, groovy "Night Crawling." The song has Cale recalling his friendship in the early-'70s with David Bowie, and is the first taste of what sounds like a new album, still to be announced.

“It’s been a helluva past 2 years and I’m glad to finally share a glimpse of what’s coming ahead," says Cale. "There was this period around mid-late '70s when David and I would run into each other in NY. There was plenty of talk about getting some work done but of course we’d end up running the streets, sometimes until we couldn’t keep a thought in our heads, let alone actually get a song together! One night we managed to meet up for a benefit concert where I taught him a viola part so we could perform together. When I wrote ‘Night Crawling,’ it was a reflective moment of particular times. That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting. I always figured we’d have another go at the two of us recording together, this time without the interference of being perpetually off our heads! The thing about creating music is the ability to divine a thought or feeling even when reality says it’s a logical impossibility.”

"Night Crawling" was co-produced by Cale and longtime collaborator Nita Scott, and features drummer Deantoni Parks and backing vocalist Dustin Boyer. The animated video, directed by Mickey Miles, brings to life one of those early-'70s nights in New York. Watch below.

John will be on tour in the UK this fall, including a special 80th birthday show as part of Cardiff, Wales' Llais Festival. All dates are listed below.

John Cale - 2022 Tour Dates

Sun. Oct. 23 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen’s Hall

Mon. Oct. 24 - York, UK @ Barbican

Fri. Oct. 28 - Cardiff, WLS @ Llais Festival *

Mon. Oct. 31 - Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse Whitley Bay

Thu. Nov. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall

Mon. Nov. 7 - Bexhill on Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

Wed. Nov. 9 - London, UK @ The London Palladium

Thu. Nov. 10 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

Fri. Nov. 11 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

* = John Cale + special guests, 80th Birthday Celebration