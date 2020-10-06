John Cale shares new single “Lazy Day” (watch the video)

The Velvet Underground's John Cale has returned with his first new independent work since 2016's M:FANS, a single called "Lazy Day."

"A song for the moment...with the world careening out of its orbit," say John. It finds him existential, pondering on feeling restricted by the world's current predicament (what with the pandemic and quarantine considered). In the track's music video, interspersed with atmospheric, fuzzy shots of nature and abstract sequences featuring anything from marbles to tiny toy army men, John, sporting a pink 'do, lounges about, gazing at the sun. You can watch below.

"I was so ready to finally get my new album out; fits and starts and then damn 2020 happened!," he says. "A lot to say in these times...Context is everything and 140 characters isn't going to cut it! As a songwriter, my truth is all tied-up in and through those songs that must wait a while longer. And then it occurred to me that I do have something for the moment, a song I'd recently completed...With the world careening out of its orbit I wanted to stop the lurch and enjoy a period where we can take our time and breathe our way back into a calmer world."

Here's hoping he can finally get that record out sometime soon!

In other news, John also recently appeared on Kelly Lee Owens' on her new album, Inner Song. Their collaborative single, "Corner Of My Sky," also arrived with an accompanying music video starring actor Michael Sheen.