John Cameron Mitchell, Amanda Palmer, Dionne Warwick, more playing gun safety benefit

A benefit for Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action happens Wednesday (7/6) at City Winery. "Enough. A Benefit Concert Supporting Gun Safety" features performances from Dionne Warwick, John Cameron Mitchell, Amanda Palmer, DJ Logic, Resistance Revival Chorus, Gracie Lawrence, Tash Neal, Dar Williams, Ira Kaplan, Dida Pelled, Loudon Wainwright III, and musical director Eli Brueggemann. Tickets are on sale now, and all net proceeds will be donated to the two gun safety organizations.

John Cameron Mitchell also has a free BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show coming up, which is with Amber Martin, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, and special guests on July 23.