John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin announce ‘Cassette Roulette’ residency @ Joe’s Pub

Hedwig creator John Cameron Mitchell and cabaret star Amber Martin are teaming up for a residency at Joe's Pub called "Cassette Roulette" that runs January 21, February 4, 11, 19 and 26. Tickets are on sale.

JCM explains the concept, that promises to never have the same show twice: “In Cassette Roulette the audience helps us choose our songs by spinning our giant Cassette of Fortune. I’ll be randomly singing songs from Hedwig, Big River, The Secret Garden, Hello Again, all my movies, albums and my podcast musical Anthem: Homunculus. Amber will be doing material from her zany cast of original characters as well as tributes to Bette Midler, Janis Joplin, and Reba McEntire. Come on down and spin the wheel!”

The duo will be backed by Justin Craig and the Hedwig house band Tits of Clay, and each night will feature an opening set from J. Hoard.