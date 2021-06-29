John Cameron Mitchell & Stephen Trask announce NYC “Origin of Love” shows, NYE included

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask celebrated over 20 years of Hedwig and the Angry Inch with their Origin of Love Tour, featuring songs and stories about the musical and its creation. They were set to keep it going with "Return to the Origin of Love" shows in 2020, but they didn't happen because of COVID. They've now announced new dates for this December, happening in NYC, at Town Hall on December 29, 30 and 31 (New Year's Eve). Tickets to the new dates go on sale July 13, with a pre-sale for Town Hall members on July 6.

In addition to Mitchell and Trask, the shows will feature Amber Martin, illustrious Hedwig house band Tits of Clay, and "special guests and new songs!"