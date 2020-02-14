John Cameron Mitchell & Stephen Trask doing more “Origin of Love” Hedwig shows

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask celebrated over 20 years of Hedwig and the Angry Inch with their The Origin of Love Tour, featuring stories and songs about the musical and its creation. They're keeping it going with some new "Return to The Origin of Love" shows, where they promise an appearance from special guest Amber Martin and "a slew of surprises from over two decades of Hedwig history - new highs, new lows, new loves, and new setlists." Those happen in NYC at Town Hall on June 25 and June 26, and tickets go on sale Tuesday 2/18 at noon, with a Town Hall member presale happening now.

UPDATE: There's also an LA date at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 11, but Stephen won't be appearing at that one.

Meanwhile, John Cameron Mitchell and Eyelids released an EP of Lou Reed covers, Turning Time Around, back in December. Stream it below.