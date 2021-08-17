John Carpenter announces ‘Halloween Kills’ soundtrack (get it on exclusive orange & black vinyl)

Preorder the 'Halloween Kills' soundtrack on limited edition, exclusive orange and black vinyl in the BV shop.

John Carpenter returned to the Halloween franchise he created with 2018's hit reboot which had him back producing, as well as scoring the film with his collaborators, son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies (son of The Kinks' Dave Davies). That film's sequel, Halloween Kills, will be out October 15 and all three of them are back for the soundtrack which also comes out that day via Sacred Bones.

For Halloween Kills, they've taken Carpenter's original, iconic score, and warped it into new territory. They've shared "Unkillable" from it which roughs up and deconstructs the famous five notes, making it sound like its been through hell and back. Listen to that below.

We're excited to have partnered with Sacred Bones on an exclusive, limited edition version of the soundtrack, pressed on orange and black swirl vinyl. It's limited to 500 copies worldwide and you can preorder it now from the BrooklynVegan shop. It's a nice package all-around with a killer gatefold sleeve -- here's what it looks like:

Like 2018's Halloween, Halloween Kills was directed and co-written by David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. You can watch the trailer, and check out a bigger picture of the soundtrack cover art, below.

