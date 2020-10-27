John Carpenter announces ‘Lost Themes III” (listen to “Weeping Ghost”)

Filmmaker and composer John Carpenter is back with his third volume of Lost Themes series, featuring new compositions and ideas that never ended up being used in one of his films, that he's referred to as "a soundtrack for the movies in your mind." Lost Themes III: Alive After Death is due February 5, 2021 via Sacred Bones (pre-order here) and has John collaborating with his son Cody Carpenter and his godson Daniel Davies, both of whom he worked with for the David Gordon Green-directed 2018 Halloween reboot, as well as on his previous two Lost Themes entries.

"We begin with a theme, a bass line, a pad, something that sounds good and will lead us to the next layer," says John of their creative process. "We then just keep adding on from there. We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words, and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We’ve matured."

Lost Themes III features "Skeleton," which was released as part of July's Bandcamp Friday promotion, and he's just shared chilling new single "Weeping Ghost." You can listen to those, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Meanwhile, John's classic 80s sci-fi thriller They Live is being re-released as part of a deluxe Blu-ray boxset (including an exclusive 7" single via Sacred Bones) on December 8. You can pre-order here.. Earlier this year, Carpenter released unused score cues from his sessions composing the soundtrack for The Thing.

LOST THEMES III: ALIVE AFTER DEATH TRACKLIST

1. Alive After Death

2. Weeping Ghost

3. Dripping Blood

4. Dead Eyes

5. Vampire's Touch

6. Cemetery

7. Skeleton

8. Turning the Bones

9. The Dead Walk

10. Carpathian Darkness