John Carpenter composed the ‘Halloween Ends’ soundtrack (exclusive Blood Splatter vinyl)

The current Halloween horror trilogy, directed by David Gordon Green, concludes with Halloween Ends on October 14. Like the two previous films -- Halloween and Halloween Kills -- Halloween Ends was produced by the original series' creator, John Carpenter, who also composed the synthy score with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Their score plays off Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween soundtrack and will be out digitally on 10/14 via Sacred Bones, with the vinyl out January 20.

We've partnered with Sacred Bones for an exclusive "Blood Splatter" vinyl edition, with red and black splatter pressed into clear vinyl. Only 500 are being made and you can pre-order it now while they last. Check out a mock-up of the vinyl and listen to "The Procession" from the Halloween Ends score below.

You can pick up other John Carpenter soundtracks on vinyl in the BV shop.

There is also a Boy Harsher song on the Halloween Ends soundtrack, "Burn it Down (Rework)" which is getting released as a new maxi-single that, like the score, is being released digitally on 10/14 via Sacred Bones / Nude Club, and on vinyl on 1/20. You can listen to "Burn it Down (Rework)" below.

As for the movie, here's the official synopsis:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Watch the trailer for Halloween Ends below.

Halloween Ends:

1. Where Is Jeremy?

2. Halloween Ends (Main Title)

3. Laureis Theme Ends

4. The Cave

5. Drags To The Cave

6. Evil Eyes

7. Transformation

8. Because of You

9. Requiem For Jeremy

10. Kill The Cop

11. Corey and Michael

12. Corey’s Requiem

13. The Junk Yard

14. Where Are You?

15. Bye Bye Corey

16. The Fight

17. Before Her Eyes

18. The Procession

19. Cherry Blossoms

20. Halloween Ends (End Titles)