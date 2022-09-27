John Carpenter shares ominous track “The Junkyard” from ‘Halloween Ends’ soundtrack

John Carpenter has shared another track from his soundtrack to Halloween Ends, the final chapter in the current Halloween saga. "The Junkyard" sets an ominous tone from the start before dropping in some familiar Michael Myers themes that give shivers all on their own. You can listen below.

The Halloween Ends score is out digitally on October 14, which is also when the movie hits theaters, and the vinyl edition will be out January 20 via Sacred Bones. Preorder our exclusive Blood Splatter vinyl edition which is limited to 500 copies.

