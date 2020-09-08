John Carpenter’s ‘They Live’ deluxe edition features 7″ with theme; action figures too

John Carpenter's classic 1988 sci-fi thriller They Live is getting a deluxe box set that combines the forces of home video company Scream Factory and Sacred Bones Records. It's out December 8 and includes a Ultra 4K edition of the film and a regular Blu-ray edition, both with new 7.1 Dolby Atmos sound, plus deleted scenes, making of featurettes, an audio commentary with Carpenter and star Rowdy Roddy Piper (which is from a previous edition), and more.

The edition that's out via Sacred Bones includes an exclusive 7" featuring Carpenter's 2017 recording of the main theme to They Live b/w a new recording of "Wake Up," which is exclusive to this vinyl single. There are only 500 copies with the 7" available and you can pre-order it now.

There was an even more limited edition that came with the 7" as well as an action figure of Frank Armitage, Keith David’s character from the film, but that has already sold out. There is a Scream Factory Collector's Edition as well that doesn't include the 7" but does include a They Live poster.

Speaking of They Live action figures, NECA -- who made the one for this box set -- has also made one for Roddy Piper's character, John Nada, that will allow you to recreate the two characters' famously epic fight scene from the film.

Meanwhile, Super 7 has They Live "Ghoul" alien action figures in a few different variations, including black-and-white male and female models.

They Live is a pretty great movie to watch in 2020, as Carpenter made the original as a critique and dark satire of America during the Reagan '80s, and the parallels to today are hard to ignore. It also put the phrase "I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass...and I'm all out of bubblegum" into the popular lexicon. You can stream They Live for free if you are a STARZ subscriber, and and you can otherwise rent it via Amazon, iTunes, etc. Watch the trailer below.