John Cleese working on ‘Fawlty Towers’ reboot

Monty Python co-founder John Cleese has announced he's returning to Fawlty Towers, his beloved '70s series that only ran for two six-episode series in 1975 and 1979 but is nonetheless considered to be one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.

Deadline reports that Cleese, 83, will be writing the series with his daughter, Camilla Cleese, and the series will be produced by Matthew George for Rob Reiner's Castle Rock Entertainment. “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh,” Reiner said in a statement.

The original Fawlty Towers was co-created by Cleese and his then-partner Connie Booth: Cleese played Basil Fawlty, put-upon owner of a small seaside vacation inn, while Booth played maid Polly, with Prunella Scales as Basil's wife, Sybil, and Andrew Sachs as bellhop/waiter, Manuel. Deadline says the new Fawlty Towers will "explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world" which includes opening a new boutique hotel with the daughter (played by Camilla) he only recently learned he had.

In the last few years Cleese has faced criticism for some of his views, including defending of Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Deadline also reports that Cleese making a documentary about cancel culture for the UK's Channel 4 and "plans to host a show for right-leaning UK network GB News that will champion free speech."

Watch a few classic Fawlty Towers clips below.