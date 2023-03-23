John Cooper Clarke has the most streamed poem, plots “I Wanna Be Yours” tour

“Is that a lot?” John Cooper Clarke asks The Guardian when they tell him The Arctic Monkeys' musical cover of his poem "I Wanna Be Yours" recently passed the One Billion Streams mark on Spotify. “An American billion is different to a British billion – and I don’t know what either of them is. But it’s a fuck of a lot of listens.”

The song closes out Arctic Monkeys' mega-hit AM, their most popular album, but the song has taken off thanks to TikTok. "I Wanna Be Yours" originally got vintage style rock-n-roll backing on Clarke's 1982 album Zip Style Method and was already a wedding favorite with lines like its opening couplet "Let me be your vacuum cleaner / breathing in your dust / Let me be your Ford Cortina / I will never rust," but it is truly more popular than ever. Check out Clarke's original and Arctic Monkeys' version below.

At age 74, Clarke is still very active and will be going on the "I Wanna Be Yours" tour starting in September. While the full routing has not been announced, he's got a NYC show on September 8 at Le Poisson Rouge with Mike Garry. Tickets are on LPR presale now (password: JCCATLPR) and go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM.

It should be noted at September 8 is the same day that Arctic Monkeys' tour hits NYC's Forest Hills Stadium for two nights, which cannot be a coincidence.

There are also dates in Toronto, Los Angeles and Austin, along with UK shows. All dates are listed below.

JOHN COOPER CLARKE - 2023 I WANNA BE YOURS TOUR

Mar 24 Caerphilly, UK Caerphilly Workmen's Hall

Apr 22 Northampton, UK The Spinney Theatre

May 3 Lincoln, UK Theatre Royal

May 5 Kendal, UK Brewery Arts

May 6 Barrow-in-Furness, UK Forum Theatre

May 18 Hull, UK Hull City Hall

May 19 Nottingham, UK Nottingham Playhouse

May 25 Cheltenham, UK Cheltenham Town Hall

May 27 Telford, UK Telford Theatre

Jun 2 Bath, UK Bath Forum

Sep 5 Toronto, ON, Canada Lee's Palace

Sep 8 New York (NYC), NY, US Le Poisson Rouge

Sep 23 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Moroccan Lounge

Sep 25 Austin, TX, US 3TEN Austin City Limits Live