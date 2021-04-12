John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, Ben Boye & more prep improvisational album Moon-Drenched (stream a track)

You may recall that OSEES frontman John Dwyer assembled a crew of musicians -- TV on the Radio's Kyp Malone and drummer Ryan Sawyer, plus bassist Peter Kerlin, keyboardist Tom Dolas, saxophonists Brad Caulkins and Joce Soubiran, guitarist Marcos Rodriguez, violinist Laena Myers-Ionita, and percussionist Andres Renteria -- for an improvisational album under the name Bent Arcana. The same group are back, now with keyboardist Ben Boye (Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Ty Segall) as part of the flock for a new project Moon-Drenched. The album will be out May 28 via Castle Face.

Like the Bent Arcana album, this is out-there stuff, incorporating jazz, noise, komische, psych, and more into a potent sonic stew. You can get a taste of this heady brew with the 12-minute centerpiece "The War Clock" which is groovy in a Can sort of way and gets wilder and freakier as it goes. That track premieres in this post and you can check it out below.

Tracklist:

1. Psychic Liberation

2. X-Cannibal’s Kiss

3. The War Clock

4. Der Todesfall

5. Get Thee To The Rookery

6. Spoofing

7. Terra Incognito