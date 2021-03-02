John Dwyer releasing experimental ‘Endless Garbage’ quintet album (stream 2 tracks)

OSEES main man John Dwyer will release Endless Garbage -- an experimental album made with an improvisational quintet that also features Ted Byrnes (drums), Greg Coates (upright bass), Tom Dolas (keyboards), and Brad Caulkins (Horns) -- on March 19 via Castle Face. The group came together when Dwyer heard Byrnes playing drums in his carport a few houses down from him. Ted gave John "a pile of truly spontaneous drums recordings from the carport to work with," and decided to make this record, by letting the musicians, none of whom had ever met or played together, "come in one at at time and just take a wild pass at their track over the drums."

"After I spent a bit of time mixing and editing this down to a palatable offering I couldn’t help but think about human consumption," Dwyer says. "Our limitless need for material possession, for emotional acknowledgment, for as much information to be thrown in our faces in our very short time here on this mortal coil. We are buried in information. We are constantly hungry and perhaps too smart for our own good. We leave behind us a wake of destruction. Of course, there are moments of great beauty, ingenuity and compassion along the way. You just have to know where to look. Thus, 'Endless Garbage' seemed a fitting title. A cacophonous and glorious sketch of ourselves."

We've got the premiere of two tracks off Endless Garbage, "No Flutter" and "Goose" which sit next to each other on the album. Some listening notes from Dwyer: "Take a breath and repeat until you depart the small things we take for granted that sit with you in the end." Check those out below.

Endless Garbage LP - tracklisting:

1. Vertical Infinity

2. No Flutter

3. Goose

4. Four

5. Lucky You

6. Pro-Death

7. A Grotesque Display

8. No Goodbyes