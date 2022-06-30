John Dwyer’s Bent Arcana announces live album — listen to “Misanthrope Gets Lunch”

You may remember that OSEES bandleader John Dwyer released a couple of experimental, improvisational records with a variety of players. One of those was Bent Arcana, which featured Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Tom Dolas, Andres Renteria, Joce Soubiran, and more alongside Dwyer. They released their album back in 2020, and played a few shows as well. One of those was documented and will be released as an album, Live Zebulon, which will be out September 6 via Castle Face.

John Dwyer fills us in on the details: "Recorded at Zebulon in Los Angeles as a warm up show for a show I had booked in Holland. What was meant to be a jumping point for the ‘first show’ ended up being a real burning set. A slightly more stripped down version of the 10 piece band (for sake of ease) keeps it nice and concise." He adds, "Nerves sometimes bring out these little lost jewels of which this recording is full of…gotta love improvisation for fleeting moments."

You can check out "Misanthrope Gets Lunch" from Live at Zebulon, which premieres in this post, below.

Meanwhile, OSEES will release their first album in nearly two years later this summer, and will be playing a town near you.

bent arcana live at zebulon loading...

Live at Zebulon:

1. The Gate

2. Misanthrope Gets Lunch

3. Oblivion Sigil

4. Psychic Liberation

5. The War Clock