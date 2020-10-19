John Fogerty issues Trump campaign cease and desist over use of “Fortunate Son”

John Fogerty spoke out against Donald Trump's use of his Creedence Clearwater Revival anti-war and anti-draft dodger anthem "Fortunate Son" at his rallies, calling it "confounding to say the least." Now he's issued the campaign a cease and desist order against its usage. "I object to the President using my song, 'Fortunate Son' in any way for his campaign," Fogerty writes. "He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse."

"Therefore, I am issuing a 'cease and desist' order," he continues. "I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes. Mr. Trump is a prime example of both of these issues. The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism and fear while rewriting recent history, is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song."

Previously, Fogerty described "Fortunate Son" as "a song I could've written now," saying, "so I find it, confusing, I would say, that the president has chosen to use my song for his political rallies when in fact it seems like he is probably the fortunate son."

Phil Collins also recently issued the Trump campaign a cease and desist, for using "In the Air Tonight" at a rally. The Animals' Eric Burdon, Leonard Cohen's estate, Village People, Neil Young, Linkin Park, The Rolling Stones, Michael Stipe, and others have also objected to Trump using their music at campaign events.