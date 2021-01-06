John Fogerty looks back on 2020 with “Weeping in the Promised Land” (listen)

John Fogerty has released a new single, "Weeping in the Promised Land," where he reflects on the last year and the effect it's had on America and the rest of the world. "I took a look back at what 2020 has been and tried to get my feelings out about the political climate, Black Lives Matter, Covid and everything else that occurred this year," says Fogerty. "Friends are dying, we are stuck at home, we are indeed weeping in the promised land." You can watch the video for "Weeping in the Promised Land" below.

When John wasn't battling Donald Trump for using his Creedence Clearwater Revival song "Fortunate Son" at rallies, he was reworking some of his older songs with his family which he released as Fogerty's Factory.