John Fogerty revisits his classics on new ‘Fogerty’s Factory’ album

John Fogerty spent part of his pandemic quarantine downtime making music with his family, revisiting some of his classic songs from throughout his career. It began as a YouTube series, and was then released digitally as a seven-song EP titled Fogerty's Factory, which was a tip of the hat to Creedence Clearwater Revival's Cosmo's Factory LP, and even recreated its cover photo. "No stores or fancy productions were used since nothing was open," says John of the cover shoot. "It came out perfectly.” That EP has now been expanded into a 12-song album that will be out digitally on November 20 and physically on January 15, 2020.

Says John: “When the world stopped in March due to the pandemic, the news was bleak and scary. We were all unsure of everything we once knew or took for granted. However, it also brought many of us together, we soon found we had time we never had before. Our family wanted to do something that might bring a smile or help others, so Julie suggested we bring music to ease some of the pain we were all feeling. In our family, music has brought us so much joy and we thought we could somehow share that joy in a pure, unscripted form. So, we gathered in our home studio and created music. There were many instruments the kids picked up for the first time, especially Kelsy who had just started playing guitar and even played drums for the first time. She was a senior then and wasn't able, like so many, to enjoy her last year of high school. This was a wonderful way of connecting with our family and fans through music.”

Songs on Fogerty's Factory include "Centerfield" (which was recorded at an empty Dodgers Stadium), "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" (recorded for the Colbert show), "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Fortunate Son," and more. Check out cover art and tracklist, and stream the original digital EP, below.

Speaking of "Fortunate Son," Donald Trump has been using the anti-Vietnam War protest song at campaign rallies, which Fogerty finds "confounding to say the least."

Fogerty’s Factory tracklist:

1. Centerfield (Dodgers Stadium Version)

2. Have You Ever Seen The Rain (Colbert)

3. Lean On Me

4. Hot Rod Heart

5. Blue Moon Nights

6. Tombstone Shadow

7. City Of New Orleans

8. Proud Mary

9. Blueboy

10. Bad Moon Rising (SiriusXM)

11. Fortunate Son (SiriusXM)

12. Don’t You Wish It Was True