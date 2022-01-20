John Fogerty touring in 2022, NYC-area shows & Vegas residency included

Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty is beginning his year in shows with two in California this month, followed by six Las Vegas residency dates at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas in February and March. After that, he'll head to the NYC area for a couple of dates, at Red Bank, NJ's Count Basie Center on April 14, and Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on April 15. Tickets to the Cap show go on sale Friday, January 21 at 12 PM, with a venue presale happening now.

Fogerty also has a show in Mexico coming up, and a run of European dates in June. See all of his upcoming dates below.

JOHN FOGERTY: 2022 TOUR

Fri, JAN 21 Harrah's Resort Southern California Valley Center, CA

Sat, JAN 22 Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa Rancho Mirage, CA

Wed, FEB 23 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Fri, FEB 25 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Sat, FEB 26 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Wed, MAR 2 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Fri, MAR 4 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Sat, MAR 5 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Thu, APR 14 Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ

Fri, APR 15 Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Thu, MAY 12 Roxfest 2022 Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Fri, JUN 3 Heartland Festival 2022 Kv, Denmark

Sat, JUN 4 Fredriksten Halden, Norway

Sun, JUN 5 Botaniska Trädgården Uppsala, Sweden

Tue, JUN 7 Sonera Stadium Helsinki, Finland

Fri, JUN 10 SPORTPALEIS Merksem, Belgium

Sat, JUN 11 The Blues Village Grolloo, Netherlands