John Frusciante is back in Red Hot Chili Peppers

Longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante is back in the band again. Frusciante first joined the band in 1988 and wrote and recorded 1989's Mother's Milk and 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik with the band, before leaving in 1992 and then rejoining in 1998 to do Californication, By the Way, and Stadium Arcadium with them. He left again in 2009 and was replaced by Josh Klinghoffer, who is now parting with RHCP upon Frusciante's return.

The band writes, "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us. We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group. Thank you."

RHCP are set to play Hangout Fest, Boston Calling, and the big Global Ciizen worldwide concert in 2020, as well as some Europe festivals. All dates are listed below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers -- 2020 Tour Dates

MAY 15 GULF SHORES, AL HANGOUT MUSIC FESTIVAL

MAY 24 BOSTON, MA BOSTON CALLING

JUN 5 ATHENS, GR EJEKT FESTIVAL

JUN 13 FLORENCE, IT FIRENZE ROCK

JUN 19 LANDGRAAF, NL PINKPOP

JUN 20 LYON, FR FELYN FESTIVAL

SEP 26 GLOBAL CITIZEN PRESENTS: GLOBAL GOAL LIVE, THE POSSIBLE DREAM