John Grant, Ásgeir & more playing Iceland Airwaves in-person/streaming ‘Live from Reykjavik’ event

Iceland Airwaves, which was originally set for the first weekend in November, is not happening for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. In its place, the festival is once again hosting livestream event, "Live From Reykjavik," on November 6, featuring 16 bands performing at four of the city's venues in front of live audiences. The lineup, which is almost entirely Icelandic, includes John Grant (who's lived in Iceland for nearly a decade), singer-songwriter Ásgeir, GDRN (aka Guðrún Eyfjörð, who stars in Netflix series Katla), as well as Emmsjé Gauti & Aron Can, BSÍ, Hipsumhaps, RED RIOT, Inspector Spacetime, and more.

The performances will be live, not pre-taped, from Reykjavik venues Iðnó, Gamla Bío, Gaukurinn and Frikirkjan. Tickets for the livestream go on sale Wednesday, October 20. If you're in Iceland you can get tickets to attend one of the shows in person but "due to the current gathering and safety restrictions, concert guests cannot travel between venues – so it’s one ticket per venue."

Check out the full Iceland Airwaves "Live From Reykjavik" lineup below.

ICELAND AIRWAVES - LIVE FROM REYKJAVIK 2022

FRÍKIRKJAN

John Grant

Laufey

Júníus Meyvant

Arny Margret

GAMLA BÍÓ

Ásgeir

BRÍET

GDRN

FLOTT

GAUKURINN

Daughters of Reykjavík

BSÍ

Inspector Spacetime

gugusar

IÐNÓ

Aron Can

Emmsjé Gauti

Hipsumhaps

RED RIOT