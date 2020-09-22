John Lennon 80th birthday tribute ft. Peter Gabriel & more to stream live

Friday, October 9 would be the late John Lennon's 80th birthday, and to celebrate, and provide aid to War Child UK, the second annual "Dear John" tribute concert will stream at 3 PM ET (8 PM BST) from London's Hard Rock Hotel on YouTube.

Organized by Blurred Vision frontman Sepp Osley, the virtual show will feature performances of songs from Lennon's catalog, and tributes to him, from KT Tunstall, Larkin Poe, Peter Gabriel, Richard Curtis CBE, Maxi Jazz of Faithless, Lindsay Ell, PP Arnold, Andy Fairweather Low, John Ilsley of Dire Straits, Graham Gouldman of 10cc, Lawrence Gowan of Styx, Nick Van Eede of Cutting Crew, Blurred Vision, Mollie Marriott, Laura Jean Anderson, and more.

"There is a great necessity for this incredible charity," Osley writes. "They fight for those who have the smallest voice but the greatest of importance. They are here to let these children know that they are not forgotten. Having been born in Iran in the mid 80's into a time of war and uncertainty, I could have been the poster child of War Child then. I am grateful to be able to do my little bit for this charity now as an adult and an artist."

"My dream and hope is that you will join us in this celebration for John and the fundraiser for War Child UK," he continues. "With all we have faced in the world throughout these distressing times, it is we as a global community, who as always in the past, can bridge the gaps that divide our world and shine a light on the darkest corners of our planet. No doubt, as the great man would wish for us to do."

Watch Peter Gabriel cover "Imagine" at the opening ceremony for the 2006 Olympic Winter Games: