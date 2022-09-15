John Lydon claims his Sex Pistols bandmates are trying to “cash in” on Queen’s death

Despite writing the lyrics to The Sex Pistols' famous single "God Save the Queen" -- "including the line "She ain't no human being" -- John Lydon has been rather nice to Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death last week. After paying tribute, saying, "Send her victorious," he has now condemned use of that song in regards to her death, and claims that his estranged Sex Pistols bandmates have approved requests to do just that.

"John Lydon wishes to distance himself from any Sex Pistols activity which aims to cash in on Queen Elizabeth II’s death," reads a statement on his website. "The musicians in the band and their management have approved a number of requests against John’s wishes on the basis of the majority court-ruling agreement."

The statement continues: "In John’s view, the timing for endorsing any Sex Pistols requests for commercial gain in connection with ‘God Save The Queen’ in particular is tasteless and disrespectful to the Queen and her family at this moment in time."

"John wrote the lyrics to this historical song, and while he has never supported the monarchy, he feels that the family deserves some respect in this difficult time, as would be expected for any other person or family when someone close to them has died," the statement concludes.

While Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Glen Matlock made references to the Queen on social media shortly after her death, neither have commented again.