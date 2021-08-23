John Lydon loses court case to stop Sex Pistols songs from being used in upcoming miniseries

John Lydon has lost his court battle against his former Sex Pistols bandmates (Steve Jones and Paul Cook). Lydon was trying to block Sex Pistols songs from being used in Danny Boyle's upcoming band biopic miniseries, and The Guardian reports that High Court judge Sir Anthony Mann ruled on Monday that Cook and Jones were allowed to invoke "majority rules" on decisions as per the Sex Pistols' band member agreement (BMA).

In a joint statement, Cook and Jones said, "It brings clarity to our decision-making and upholds the band members’ agreement on collective decision-making. It has not been a pleasant experience, but we believe it was necessary to allow us to move forward and hopefully work together in the future with better relations.”

Boyle's limited series for FX, based on Steve Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol, is currently in production, and Lydon had earlier this year called it "the most disrespectful shit ever." Lydon claimed he was never told of the details of the BMA, and had a “deep-felt and passionate aversion to becoming a ‘prisoner’ of a hostile majority,” saying in court that the agreement “smacks of some kind of slave labor.” Cook and Jones' lawyers, however, argued that Lydon could not “genuinely have believed the agreement was never effective.”

The judge agreed. “Mr Lydon must have been fully advised about the BMA and its consequences," Mann said in his ruling. “On his side he had an English lawyer, a US attorney and his manager … it is impossible to believe that he did not know what its effect was and I reject the suggestion made by him that he did not really know or appreciate its effect."

"It is highly likely that, even if he did not read it himself, it will have been explained to him and he will have understood its effects,” Mann's ruling continued. “The inherent likelihood of that is reinforced by his own evidence about his concerns to protect the Sex Pistols’ legacy...A man with those concerns, which I accept he had, would expect to be made to understand important documents that he was signing. He would not have been cavalier about that.”

The miniseries is due to air next year on FX in the U.S.