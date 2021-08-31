John Lydon responds to Sex Pistols verdict: “It is so destructive to what the band is”

Last week, John Lydon lost his court battle to stop Sex Pistols songs from being used in Danny Boyle's upcoming FX miniseries about the band. High Court judge Sir Anthony Mann said that Steve Jones (whose memoir the series is based on) and Paul Cook were allowed to invoke "majority rules" on decisions as per the Sex Pistols' band member agreement. Lydon has now responded to the verdict via a statement on his website.

Most of the statement is from Lydon's legal team, who claim that Lydon was only told about the miniseries the day before it was announced. "Understandably, John, as the creative force of the Sex Pistols wanted to know how he was going to be portrayed and his musical works were going to be used to lend credibility to the series," the statement reads. "Despite asking for details of the script or screenplay, John still does not know these details."

The statement continues: "For more than 23 years the Sex Pistols have operated on the basis of unanimous decision making. The Disney production is the first time that the unanimous approach has been ignored."

It ends with a statement from Lydon. “I am the lead singer and songwriter, front man, image, the lot, you name it. I put it there. How is that not relevant? It is dumbfounding to me. It is so destructive to what the band is and so I fear that the whole project might be extremely negative. How can anyone think that this can proceed without consulting me and deal with my personal life in this, and my issues in this, without any meaningful contact with me before the project is announced to the world. I don’t think there are even words that I can put forward to explain quite how disingenuous this is. As I said in the lyrics of The Order of Death, This is what you want, this is what you get…”

You can read the full statement below.

At the time of the court decision, Cook and Jones' said in a statement, "It brings clarity to our decision-making and upholds the band members’ agreement on collective decision-making. It has not been a pleasant experience, but we believe it was necessary to allow us to move forward and hopefully work together in the future with better relations.”