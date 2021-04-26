John Lydon says Sex Pistols miniseries is the “most disrespectful shit”, threatens legal action

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is currently filming a biopic miniseries about the Sex Pistols that's based on guitarist Steve Jones' memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. This may not come as a surprise but one person not excited for it is former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon.

“I think that’s the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure,” Lydon said in a new interview with The Sunday Times, claiming that Boyle did not contact him about the miniseries despite having met each other while Boyle worked on the 2012 London Olympics. Lydon considers it unauthorized and is considering legal action. “I mean, they went to the point to hire an actor to play me but what’s the actor working on? Certainly not my character. It can’t go anywhere else [but court].”

As for that actor, Anson Boon (1917) will be playing Lydon in the miniseries, titled Pistol, with Toby Wallace (The Society, Babyteeth) as Steve Jones, Louis Partridge (Enola Homes, Paddington 2) as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, and Fabien Frankel as Glen Matlock. Pistol was written by Craig Pearce (Moulin Rouge) and Frank Cottrell Boyce (24 Hour Party People).

“Sorry, you think you can do this, like walk all over me – it isn’t going to happen. Not without a huge, enormous fucking fight,” Lydon added. “I’m Johnny, you know, and when you interfere with my business you’re going to get the bitter end of my business as a result. It’s a disgrace.”

While Boyle has not responded, a spokesman for the Pistol production says they reached out to Lydon but “ultimately direct contact was declined.”

No word on when Pistol is due out, but The Daily Mail recently published photos from location shooting in London, including Anson Boon and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, who is playing punk icon Jordan Mooney.