John Mayer sitting out Dead & Co shows due to COVID, Bill Kreutzmann out for heart condition

UPDATE: Both weekends of Playing in the Sand have now officially been cancelled.

PREVIOUSLY:

Dead & Company's first of two Playing in the Sand Mexico concert vacation weekends is set to begin this Friday (1/7). Drummer Bill Kretuzmann is already out on doctor's orders due to a heart condition, and now John Mayer is also out due to testing positive for COVID.

"Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, John Mayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming 'Playing in the Sand' event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10," the band wrote. "The weekend will now feature Dos Hermanos con Amigos: Mickey Hart and Bob Weir with Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge, joined by Jay Lane, Tom Hamilton Jr and including special guests and sit ins including Margo Price and others."

"We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have," Bob Weir added. And the statement concludes with, "In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes."

As of now, John Mayer appears to still be playing the second weekend, January 13-16.

Bill Kreutzmann, however, is sitting out both weekends. "My doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come," he said. "I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it." Right on!

