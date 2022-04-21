John Moreland announces new album ‘Birds In The Ceiling,’ shares “Ugly Faces,” touring

Oklahoma folk/country singer John Moreland has announced a new album, Birds In The Ceiling, due July 22 via Old Omens/Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and the first single is the warm, rustic Americana of "Ugly Faces." Check it out below.

John is also touring this summer, including shows with The Dead Tongues and S.G. Goodman. That includes a stop on July 23 at Levon Helm's Studios in Woodstock with The Dead Tongues, which is one day after John plays Newport Folk Festival. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Ugly Faces

Lion's Den

Cheap Idols Dressed In Expensive Garbage

Generational Dust

Dim Little Light

Claim Your Prize

Neon Middle June

Truth Be Told

Birds In The Ceiling

John Moreland -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 7 - McAlester, OK - Dancing Rabbit Music Festival

July 16 - Madison, IN - Red Bicycle Hall -

July 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex * -

July 22 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

July 23 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm’s Studios * -

July 24 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works * -

July 26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *

July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom * -

July 30 - St Louis, MO - Open Highway Music Festival

August 11 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewing +

August 13 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole +

August 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum +

August 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

August 17 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall +

August 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent + (SOLD OUT)

August 20 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge +

August 21 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern + (SOLD OUT)

August 22 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern + (SOLD OUT)

August 24 - Bozeman, MT - Live from the Divide +

August 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room +

August 27 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater +

August 28 - Fort Collins, CO - The Armory + (SOLD OUT)

August 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Lulu’s Downstairs +

September 30 - Arnoldsville, GA - Wildwood Revival

* w/ The Dead Tongues

+ w/ S.G. Goodman

- on sale April 22nd at 10am ET