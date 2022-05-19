John Moreland takes on the lie of the American Dream with new song (listen)

Oklahoma folk/country singer John Moreland is gearing up to release his new album Birds In The Ceiling on 7/22 via Bad Omens/Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and we're now premiering second single "Claim Your Prize." It pairs John's usual Americana with skittering electronic percussion, and it's a lovely sounding song that takes on some darker topics, as John explains:

Most of this album was written during the summer of 2021. I was trying to make sense of the emotional tumult that 2020 had brought upon the world, and my life in particular. Some of the things swirling in my head when I wrote "Claim Your Prize": the shrinking middle class, the lie of the “American Dream,” trying to understand how the people who taught you right from wrong are now supporting racist, misogynist, morally bankrupt leaders, etc. It's a song about realizing you've been lied to.

It's powerful stuff and you can listen and watch the lyric video below. John also has several upcoming tour dates, including a newly-added run of fall shows that's mostly with Caroline Spence (who just released her new album True North. All dates are listed below.

John Moreland -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/16 - Madison, IN - Red Bicycle Hall !

7/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex *

7/20 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park Arts Festival *

7/22 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

7/23 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm’s Studios *

7/24 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works *

7/26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *

7/28 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

7/30 - St Louis, MO - Open Highway Music Festival

8/11 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewing +

8/13 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole +

8/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum +

8/16 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

8/17 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall +

8/18 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent + SOLD OUT

8/20 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge + SOLD OUT

8/21 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern + SOLD OUT

8/22 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern + SOLD OUT

8/24 - Bozeman, MT - Live from the Divide +

8/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room +

8/27 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater +

8/28 - Fort Collins, CO - The Armory + SOLD OUT

8/29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Lulu’s Downstairs +

9/30 - Arnoldsville, GA - Wildwood Revival

! w/ Derek Spencer

* w/ The Dead Tongues

+ w/ S.G. Goodman

Newly added dates (on sale 5/20 at 10 AM local unless otherwise noted):

9/29: Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall #

10/2: Florence, AL - ShoalsFest

10/4: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre &

10/5: Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre &

10/7: Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater &

10/8: Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall &

10/9: Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner &

10/11: Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

10/12: Grand Rapids, MI - Wealthy Theatre &

10/14: Spring Green, WI - The Sh*tty Barn & ^

10/15: Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo &

10/16: Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel &

# w/ Rob Aldridge

& w/ Caroline Spence

^ On sale July 1st