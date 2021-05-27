John Mulaney adds more City Winery shows (tickets on sale)

After a series of instant sellout shows over the past few weeks at City Winery in Manhattan, his first since leaving rehab earlier this year, comedian John Mulaney has announced 12 additional City Winery shows from June 2-14, with all but one of those evenings (June 10) consisting of two shows per night at 7 and 9:30 PM, respectively.

The new dates are June 2-7 and 9-14, and tickets.are on sale now. As before, the performances require guests "to either be fully vaccinated or have received a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to this event,��� as well as turn in their phones at the door. More details are at City Winery's website. Overwhelming demand has caused the site to crash whenever new shows have been added,

Mulaney has talked openly about his recent struggles during the shows, including a detailed re-telling of an intervention staged by comedian friends such as Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne and Nick Kroll. Chris Rock and Jon Stewart have made surprise appearances and performed short opening sets during the run as well.