John Mulaney adds over 30 new dates to From Scratch tour

John Mulaney has been on his From Scratch tour since March, and he's now added over 30 new dates to his itinerary. The new shows extend into February of 2023, with North American dates in October, November, and December, and Australian dates in February. See all of Mulaney's upcoming shows below.

The new additions include a show at Elmont, NY's UBS Arena on November 11, which is part of New York Comedy Festival. Tickets to all newly added dates go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 15 at 10 AM.

Mulaney has NYC shows happening later this month, at Madison Square Garden on June 23, 24, and 25, as well as Atlantic City shows on June 17 and 18 at Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and Red Bank shows at Count Basie Center for the Arts on June 19 (early and late) and 20.

JOHN MULANEY: 2022 TOUR

Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Jun 18 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat Jun 19 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts (EARLY SHOW)

Sat Jun 19 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts (LATE SHOW)

Sun Jun 20— Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts

Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Fri Jun 24 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Thu Jul 15 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sat Jul 16 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Thu Jul 21 — Fort Wayne, IN —Foellinger Theatre

Fri Jul 22 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Sat Jul 23 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

Sun Jul 24 — Davenport, IA — RiverCenter Adler Theatre (EARLY SHOW)

Sun Jul 24 — Davenport, IA — RiverCenter Adler Theatre (LATE SHOW)

Thu Jul 28 — Montréal, QC — Salle Wilfred Pelletier - Place des Arts (EARLY SHOW)

Thu Jul 28 — Montréal, QC — Salle Wilfred Pelletier - Place des Arts (LATE SHOW)

Fri Jul 29 —Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Sat Jul 30 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center (EARLY SHOW)

Sat Jul 30 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center (LATE SHOW)

Fri Aug 05 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Aug 06 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Aug 10 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre (EARLY SHOW)

Wed Aug 10 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre (LATE SHOW)

Thu Aug 11 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Aug 12 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sat Aug 13 — Seattle, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 17 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center (EARLY SHOW)

Wed Aug 17 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center (LATE SHOW)

Thu Aug 18 — Dayton, OH — Schuster Performing Arts Center (EARLY SHOW)

Thu Aug 18 — Dayton, OH — Schuster Performing Arts Center (LATE SHOW)

Fri Aug 19 — Madison, WI — Alliant Energy Center

Sat Aug 20 — Milwaukee, WI — Fisherv Forum

Sun Aug 21 — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thu Aug 25 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Fri Aug 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium (EARLY SHOW)

Fri Aug 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium (LATE SHOW)

Sun Aug 28 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Thu Sep 08 — East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center (EARLY SHOW)

Thu Sep 08 — East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center (LATE SHOW)

Fri Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre (EARLY SHOW)

Fri Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre (LATE SHOW)

Sat Sep 10 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Sep 11 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre (EARLY SHOW)

Sun Sep 11 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre (LATE SHOW)

Thu Sep 15 — Reno, NV — Reno Events Center — JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 16 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena — JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 17 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion — JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 22 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 23 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Sep 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Sun Sep 25 — University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center

Thu Oct 06 — Tulsa, OK — River Spirit Casino Resort — JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 08 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum — JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 09 — Baton Rouge, LA — Raising Canes River Center — JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 12 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre — JUST ADDED

Thu Oct 13 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre — JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 14 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place — JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 15 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome — JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 21 — Tucson, AZ — Tucson Arena — JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 22 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre — JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 23 — Colorado Springs, CO — Broadmoor World Arena — JUST ADDED

Mon Oct 24 — Boulder, CO — Macky Auditorium Concert Hall — JUST ADDED

Thu Nov 3 — Ottawa, ON — TD Place Arena — JUST ADDED

Fri Nov 4 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre — JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 5 — Moncton, NB — Avenir Centre — JUST ADDED

Sun Nov 6 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens — JUST ADDED

Wed Nov 09 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center — JUST ADDED

Thu Nov 10 — Poughkeepsie, NY — MJN Convention Center — JUST ADDED

Fri Nov 11 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena (Festival Date) — JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 12 — Providence, RI — Providence Performing Arts Center — JUST ADDED

Fri Nov 18 — Boise, ID — Idaho Central Arena — JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 19 — Green Bay, WI — Weidner Center for the Performing Arts — JUST ADDED

Sun Nov 20 — Springfield, IL — UIS Performing Arts Center

Fri Dec 02 — Estero, FL — Hertz Arena — JUST ADDED

Sat Dec 03 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre — JUST ADDED

Wed Feb 8 - Adelaide, SA, Australia - AEC Arena - JUST ADDED

Fri Feb 10 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia - Rod Laver Arena - JUST ADDED

Sat Feb 11 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena - JUST ADDED

Sun Feb 12 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - JUST ADDED