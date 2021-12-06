John Mulaney announces 2022 “From Scratch” tour
John Mulaney has announced a new leg of dates for his post-rehab show "From Scratch." The 2022 dates begin in February and run through July, hitting Cincinnati, Portland, Dallas, Houston, Savannah, Charlotte, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Columbus, Atlantic City, NYC, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is a big one, at Madison Square Garden on June 23, 2022, and tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM. The Atlantic City show happens the night before, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 17.
John is also on the lineup for the 2022 Netflix is a Joke Fest, where he'll play The Forum on May 3.
JOHN MULANEY: 2021-2022 TOUR
Fri Dec 10 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater LBPAC
Tue Feb 15 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (part of JFL Festival)
Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*
Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*
Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center
Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena
Sun Apr 17 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre
Tue May 03 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum (part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest)
Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sun May 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena
Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
Thu June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center
Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena
Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center