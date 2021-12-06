John Mulaney announces 2022 “From Scratch” tour

John Mulaney has announced a new leg of dates for his post-rehab show "From Scratch." The 2022 dates begin in February and run through July, hitting Cincinnati, Portland, Dallas, Houston, Savannah, Charlotte, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Columbus, Atlantic City, NYC, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is a big one, at Madison Square Garden on June 23, 2022, and tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM. The Atlantic City show happens the night before, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 17.

John is also on the lineup for the 2022 Netflix is a Joke Fest, where he'll play The Forum on May 3.

JOHN MULANEY: 2021-2022 TOUR

Fri Dec 10 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater LBPAC

Tue Feb 15 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (part of JFL Festival)

Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*

Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center

Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sun Apr 17 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre

Tue May 03 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum (part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest)

Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sun May 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena

Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Thu June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center

Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena

Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center