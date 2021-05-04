John Mulaney announces first post-rehab shows, playing 5 nights at NYC’s City Winery

Comedian John Mulaney has announced his first standup shows since entering rehab late last year. Dubbed "John Mulaney: From Scratch," the five performances will take place May 10-14 at City Winery. Tickets are on sale now.

Beloved for standup specials such as "New in Town" and the Emmy-winning "Kid Gorgeous," Mulaney has not performed live in recent months while focusing on his sobriety. He hosted NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in both February and October 2020, and last November took a job on the writing staff at Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Mulaney has been open in his standup about his struggles with addiction, which led him to become sober at the age of 23. "I drank for attention," he told Esquire in a 2019 interview. "I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again. I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it."

These City Winery shows require guests "to either be fully vaccinated or have received a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to this event." They also note the Mulaney shows "will be a phone-free experience," with phones being locked in Yondr pouches. "Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space." More details are at City Winery's website.

Since reopening, the new City Winery has also hosted a regular standup comedy night dubbed "Uncorked Comedy," featuring performances by Dave Attell, Judy Gold, Mark Normand, and more.