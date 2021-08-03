John Mulaney expands tour, adds shows in Philly, Atlanta, Port Chester, more

John Mulaney is on tour with his new post-rehab show "From Scratch," playing multi-night runs in cities around the country. He's just added additional shows in in Philly, Las Vegas and Atlanta, as well as two new NYC-area shows. All dates are listed below.

Those NYC-area shows happen soon, at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on August 10 & 11. Tickets for those go on sale Wednesday, August 4 at 10 AM.

JOHN MULANEY - 2021 TOUR DATES

August 10 & 11 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

August 14-21 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

September 4-5 - Park Theater - Las Vegas, NV

September 15 & 21 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

September 16-22 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

October 1-11 - Academy of Music - Philadelphia, PA

November 3-7 - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts - New Orleans, LA