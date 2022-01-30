John Mulaney hosting SNL in February with LCD Soundsystem as musical guest

Saturday Night Live is taking the next month off, but is returning February 26 with host John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

This will put Mulaney in the SNL Five Timers Club and is his first time hosting since October 20, 2020 which was just before he went into rehab.

It will be the second time for LCD as musical guests, the last time was May 2017 which was ahead of their fourth album, American Dream. Could there be new music from the band on the way? We shall see.

Tonight's SNL is hosted by Willem Dafoe with musical guest Katy Perry.

LCD Soundsystem's December run at Brooklyn Steel was cut short due to Omicron. They also had a holiday special on Amazon.

