John Mulaney joins Seth Meyers’ ‘Late Night’ writing staff

John Mulaney and Seth Meyers go way back. Mulaney was a writer for SNL, having been behind, among many other things, most of the lines that came out of Stefon's mouth. They also worked together on IFC's Documentary Now! series. Now, with COVID continuing to slow much of the entertainment industry at a crawl, Mulaney has accepted a gig as a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Late Night producer Mike Shoemaker shared the news on Twitter, writing, "John Mulaney likes to work so this week he officially joined Late Night with Seth Meyers as a staff writer. I hope he stays for 100 years but I will settle for 'as long as John wants.'"

Mulaney's first piece for Late Night aired Thursday night, and it featured him too -- a newsy story on the role of ghosts (aka dead voters) in the election. You can watch that below.

John just did his fourth SNL hosting gig a few weeks ago with The Strokes as musical guests.